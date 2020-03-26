Neighborhood House Cocktail Hour

press release: Neighborhood House is Madison's first and oldest community center at 103 years old! We have a long and rich history of serving our community which continues today with youth and adult programming, donation drives, community events and services, programs for adults with disabilities, and much more...

Join us at Tornado Room Steakhouse to celebrate and support Neighborhood House with an evening of decadent hors d'oeuvres and delicious cocktails among friends!

The reduced rate Early Bird Ticket is $70 a ticket and will be available through February 20th. After this date, you may still purchase tickets at $80/person or $150 for a couple (2 tickets). Tickets include two alcoholic drinks per person, unlimited hors d'oeuvres, and access to silent auction items. Bidding on silent auction items will open at 6:00 pm and end at 9:00 pm. Purchase your ticket here and share the event with friends and family on Facebook.

Menu items include:

Steak Sandwiches

King Crab Cakes

Shrimp Cocktail

Bacon-wrapped Water Chestnuts

Wisconsin Cheese Plate

Deviled Eggs

Stuffed Mushrooms

Assorted Desserts