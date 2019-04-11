Neighborhood House Thrift Store Grand Opening

press release: Thursday, April 11, 2-6 pm, Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St. Madison, WI 53715

Join us for the grand opening of the Neighborhood House Thrift Store! We will be selling a variety of new and gently used items including clothes, books, and games. There will be free appetizers and beverages for you to snack on while browsing. You can also bring by any donations you may have. For more information, visit our Facebook event posting and share it with friends and family! https://www.facebook.com/ events/1664486397030396/