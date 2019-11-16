press release: Sat. Nov. 16th 1:00 pm Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa St.) First Annual Neighborhood Organizing Summit: Celebrating Resistance! After four years of providing leadership development to grassroots organizers in Madison neighborhoods, we would like to celebrate those resisting the status quo. Program includes: 1:00 pm Registration; 1:30 pm Madison Black Resistance Panel; 3:00 pm Amplifying Resistance Mixer; 4:00 pm Graduation & Awards Reception; 4:30 pm Buffet Dinner. For more info and to register, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/398237767636460/