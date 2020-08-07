Neighborhood Walk

press release: Welcome back! Help support local businesses as they re-open. Over 70 local businesses participating!!!

A passport holder has to spend a minimum of $10 at five different businesses during the period August 7-16. Then they submit an entry form with their receipts to be entered into a drawing for a valuable prize. Multiple prizes will be given, and a passport holder may enter more than once (five unique receipts for five unique businesses per entry).

Passports are free to the public. Pick up locations TBA.