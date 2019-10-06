press release: The Neophonic Jazz Orchestra is presenting a free outdoor ‘tailgate’ concert on Sunday, October 6, 12:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Madison.

The orchestra will be playing in the parking lot of First Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave., weather permitting. The performance is free, with a lunch of brats (with a vegetarian alternative) and side dishes available for $5.

The Neophonic Jazz Orchestra was founded in 2010 by longtime Madison drummer Rand Moore and Stan Kenton alumnus Joel Kaye. The Neophonic has a unique instrumental makeup derived from the great Stan Kenton Orchestra of the 1960s. In addition to the saxophone, trombone, trumpet and rhythm sections typical of big band jazz, the Neophonic also boasts a section of mellophones, as the Stan Kenton Orchestra did, giving the group a richness and fullness that is unparalleled among big bands today.

First Church welcomes all people to join us for worship, service and connection – as visitors, friends or members. We are a Reconciling Congregation, open to full participation of all persons. Here, in this house, All STILL Means All.