Neophonic Jazz Orchestra

media release: $25/Adults, $10/Students

at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

In early 1961, the great Stan Kenton Orchestra recorded an original arrangement of West Side Story. It was arranged by Kenton’s longtime collaborator and arranger, Johnny Richards. The album won the coveted Grammy for Best Performance in 1962 and today is among the most important and revered big band recordings in history. This is a one-of-a-kind jazz arrangement of the timeless Leonard Bernstein musical that will leave you on the edge of your seat!