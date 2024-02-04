Network, Create & START

media release: Do you struggle with finding the confidence to start on your business ideas or apply for new jobs?

Do you wish you knew how to promote yourself on social with eye-catching graphics?

Look no further than! Our class, 'Network, Create, and START' is designed to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed personally and professionally.

With Yajaira Brooks of Synergy Designs, you'll learn how to create eye-catching templates using Canva.

Qiana Holmes from Village Girl Consulting will guide you in overcoming self-doubt and taking the first steps, while Araceli will show you how to create an audience for your business using Meta Business Suite.

In Madison, many entrepreneurs of color often complain we don't have any Black or Latino instructors! Well, we do now! Join us! and Network with other fellow entrepreneurs. Allys are welcome, single parents are welcome, and previously incarcerated people are welcome.

Building a supportive network is essential in any business, and this class fosters a community where you can share experiences, gain mentorship, and collaborate with others who understand the unique challenges and triumphs of being a woman of color in entrepreneurship.

Proudly Sponsored by United Way of Dane County and Ascedium Education!