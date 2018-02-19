Network with Confidence

Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 21 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Networking is about finding common ground with another person. It's a process to build your business. Whether you are an extrovert or an introvert, managing your networking plan can save you time, money, and heartache. Learn how to streamline the process and ease the jitters of talking to strangers.

Careers & Business
608-257-5450
