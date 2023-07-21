Networking & Community Building Dinner
Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join the Progress Center for Black Women on July 21, from 5:30 - 7:30pm at Brittingham Park for an evening of networking and resource sharing! Confirmed entrepreneurial and community resource providers planning to attend include:
Bizzy Bizzy
Upstart
Boys & Girls Club
Harambee Village Doulas
Building Up Black Boys
City of Madison - Community Development (Housing)
City Housing Program
KLJ Movement Dance Academy and more
Enjoy delicious BBQ catered by Melly Mells, shop with local Black entrepreneurs and take part in fun activities with your kids. Community members, business owners and resource providers are all welcome to attend.
Confirmed Vendors: Earthly Temptations, Queen P’s Throne, La’Karron Beauty Elements
Registration required.
Questions? Call or text 608-467-6744 or email: resources@centerforblackwomen.org or jazmynn@centerforblackwomen.org.