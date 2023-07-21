Networking & Community Building Dinner

media release: Join the Progress Center for Black Women on July 21, from 5:30 - 7:30pm at Brittingham Park for an evening of networking and resource sharing! Confirmed entrepreneurial and community resource providers planning to attend include:

Bizzy Bizzy

Upstart

Boys & Girls Club

Harambee Village Doulas

Building Up Black Boys

City of Madison - Community Development (Housing)

City Housing Program

KLJ Movement Dance Academy and more

Enjoy delicious BBQ catered by Melly Mells, shop with local Black entrepreneurs and take part in fun activities with your kids. Community members, business owners and resource providers are all welcome to attend.

Brittingham Park address: 829 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53715

Confirmed Vendors: Earthly Temptations, Queen P’s Throne, La’Karron Beauty Elements

Registration required.

Questions? Call or text 608-467-6744 or email: resources@centerforblackwomen.org or jazmynn@centerforblackwomen.org.