Never Odd or Even

press release: Benvenuto's Fitchburg will begin hosting live music on their patio this month. You can enjoy Tunes On Tuesdays for free starting July 7. Performances begin at 6:00pm.

Neveroddoreven is an acoustic rock duo from the Sauk County area featuring local musicians Bob McNurlen and Todd Madland. The material focuses heavily on songs from the '70s on up, choosing to shy away from traditional fare in favor of "lost classics", as well as featuring their own compositions. The Beatles, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, and The Eagles are just a few of the band's major influences. Todd & Bob have been playing together in various incarnations since the early '90s. Neveroddoreven was conceived in 2012 as a side project & outlet for original music. The original trio featured Bob, bassist Tyler Johnson, and guitarist Adam Ray. Todd Madland joined the group full time in 2014. Bob and Todd also perform together in the Baraboo-based Rock Revival Band, which features Todd on guitar & vocals, and Bob on drums. Bob is also the drummer for the popular Tom Petty cover band Petty 3.