New Artist Showcase

media release: Dark Horse Art Bar welcomes 9 new artists who have never shown with us before (and a few old friends) to exhibit their work for Madison's Fall Gallery Night. A wide range of styles and mediums will be on display from exceptional local talent.

The opening reception starts at 7pm and goes until midnight. The show runs the entire month of November.

We encourage you to check out many of the other artist events around town as well as stop by our show for a cocktail and some art appreciation. We are an independent event but encourage support of ALL local artists, not only on gallery night, but every night. Come by before or after your other art stops... or both!

We will have FREE live music starting at 10pm featuring NEMESIS (excellent three piece from Stevens Point) and MTN AIR (Madison indie rock) Making us a the perfect last stop on your local art tour!

FEATURING ARTWORK FROM:

Juan Carlos Ortega (Mexico) • Kristin Silva • Leslie Off • Poornima Moorthy • Emmalee Pearson • Stan Poffenberger • Samantha Carter • Jason Hendrix • Sherborne Studios & More...