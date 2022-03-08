press release: New Beginnings is a social program for people with disabilities. New Beginnings meets on

Fridays 10am – 12pm (starts 2/18)

2nd Wednesdays 6:30pm-8:30pm (starts 3/8)

Each week adults and their staff are welcome to attend this fun and casual club. We make art, watch movies, play games, have snacks, socialize, make new friends, and have fun! We have an accessible entrance and parking lot at the back of the building.

Programming runs for the first hour and half and pick-up is the last half hour. This program is free and open to all! No sign up is required. We welcome you to try it out and see if it’s for you! For more information, contact Joe Lazar at joe@neighborhoodhousemadison.com.