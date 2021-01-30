ONLINE: New Choreography

media release: Madison Ballet is collaborating with three up-and-coming dancemakers for a New Choreography workshop series that gives local dancers the chance to be a part of building a new ballet from the ground up. With no clear return to live theater performances in the coming months, Madison Ballet is using this limitation as an opportunity to create the company’s first-ever new digital works intended to be released online in spring 2021. As a prelude to the production, the company is offering a virtual workshop series featuring three Madison-based dancer/choreographers: Darwin Black (January 23), Jacob Ashley (January 30) and Rachelle Fochs (February 6).

In these 2-hour workshops, each choreographer will use dancers as both a medium and muse, exploring the interplay of themes, music, and steps to create a “sketch” of a new work. While the spring production lineup is yet to be announced, these workshops will help inform and inspire this exciting new facet of Madison Ballet’s popular repertoire series.

Offered in addition to regular School of Madison Ballet classes, each workshop includes a short warm-up class and concludes with all new choreography online via Zoom. Dancers age 9+ with previous ballet experience welcome. Registration for each class is $20 and can be purchased online at madisonballet.org/ nutcracker-master-class-series or by calling (608) 278-7990.

Jacob Ashley | January 30, 12pm - 2pm

A Chicago native, Jacob Ashley began his dance training at the Chicago Academy for the Arts under the instruction of Randy Duncan, Guillermo Leyva, Sandra Kaufmann, and the late Anna Paskevska. After attending Columbia College Chicago's modern dance program, he began his professional career as an apprentice for Luna Negra Dance Theater. Mr. Ashley has been a member of Madison Ballet for 10 years, as well as a guest artist for companies such as Ballet Chicago, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Houston Grand Opera, and San Diego Opera. This workshop will be his first foray into choreography with Madison Ballet.