ONLINE: New Choreography

Note: The teachers and dates for this workshop series have changed from the original announcement.

media release: Madison Ballet is collaborating with three up-and-coming dancemakers for a New Choreography workshop series that gives local dancers the chance to be a part of building a new ballet from the ground up. With no clear return to live theater performances in the coming months, Madison Ballet is using this limitation as an opportunity to create the company’s first-ever new digital works intended to be released online in spring 2021.

In these 2-hour workshops, each choreographer will use dancers as both a medium and muse, exploring the interplay of themes, music, and steps to create a “sketch” of a new work. While the spring production lineup is yet to be announced, these workshops will help inform and inspire this exciting new facet of Madison Ballet’s popular repertoire series.

Offered in addition to regular School of Madison Ballet classes, each workshop includes a short warm-up class and concludes with all new choreography online via Zoom. Dancers age 9+ with previous ballet experience welcome. Registration for each class is $20 and can be purchased online or by calling (608) 278-7990.

Kia Smith

Friday, Feb 5, 5-7pm

Just announced--Chicago native Kia Smith joins us for the final workshop in this series!

Ms. Smith's collaborative and choreographic credits include Nike, Chicago Opera Theatre, the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, and more. She is the founding Executive Artistic Director of the South Chicago Dance Theatre and the company’s Resident Choreographer.