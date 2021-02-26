ONLINE: New Choreography

media release: Madison Ballet is collaborating with three up-and-coming dancemakers for a New Choreography workshop series that gives local dancers the chance to be a part of building a new ballet from the ground up. With no clear return to live theater performances in the coming months, Madison Ballet is using this limitation as an opportunity to create the company’s first-ever new digital works intended to be released online in spring 2021. As a prelude to the production, the company is offering a virtual workshop series featuring three Madison-based dancer/choreographers: Darwin Black (January 23), Jacob Ashley (January 30) and Rachelle Fochs (February 6).

In these 2-hour workshops, each choreographer will use dancers as both a medium and muse, exploring the interplay of themes, music, and steps to create a “sketch” of a new work. While the spring production lineup is yet to be announced, these workshops will help inform and inspire this exciting new facet of Madison Ballet’s popular repertoire series.

Offered in addition to regular School of Madison Ballet classes, each workshop includes a short warm-up class and concludes with all new choreography online via Zoom. Dancers age 9+ with previous ballet experience welcome. Registration for each class is $20 and can be purchased online at madisonballet.org/ nutcracker-master-class-series or by calling (608) 278-7990.

Rachelle Fochs | February 26, 12p, - 2pm

A Madison native, Mrs. Fochs’ training began in 1999 with Madison Ballet. She was later accepted on full scholarship to The Rock School of the Pennsylvania Ballet, and continued her training around the country, including at Ballet Chicago and Miami City Ballet School. She began her professional career with Sacramento Ballet, in 2007, she returned to Madison Ballet, performing soloist and principal roles until her retirement in 2016. She continues to share her love of all things ballet as a Ballet Master and Director of the School of Madison Ballet. She has recently begun to choreograph, creating new works for Madison Ballet, Madison Gas & Electric’s GENRE2030 film series, Capital City Theatre’s “Find Your Light” workshops, and several works set on students of the School of Madison Ballet.