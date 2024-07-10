media release: Public Health Madison and Dane County in connection with Song for Charlie present:

The New Drug Talk: Connect to Protect

a 30-minute film that outlines the dangers of fentanyl and fake pills. An expert panel discussion will follow the presentation. Join us to learn how to help keep your loved ones safe.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by: Dr. Gina Malagold, Song for Charlie Latinx Advisory Team Chair and Community Outreach Partner.

Key Experts:

