The New Drug Talk
UW South Madison Partnership 2238 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Public Health Madison and Dane County in connection with Song for Charlie present:
The New Drug Talk: Connect to Protect
a 30-minute film that outlines the dangers of fentanyl and fake pills. An expert panel discussion will follow the presentation. Join us to learn how to help keep your loved ones safe.
The screening will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by: Dr. Gina Malagold, Song for Charlie Latinx Advisory Team Chair and Community Outreach Partner.
Key Experts:
KEY EXPERTS:
- Dr. Gina Malagold, Moderator
- Drea Everett, Safe Communities, Peer Support Team
- Mat Teubert, Safe Communities, Certified Peer Support Specialist and Recovery Coach
- Erin and Rick Rachwel, bereaved parents, founders Love, Logan
- Julia Olsen, Public Health Supervisor Substance Use Prevention & Harm Reduction Team
- Sergeant Jared Prado, Madison Police Department, Mental Health Unit
- Maggie Williams, PA, Addiction Medicine
- David Leinweber, Assistant Professor, Addiction Medicine/Family Medicine