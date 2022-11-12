media release: This request-based interactive, hilarious, sing-along/clap-along, request-driven show covers practically every music genre! Make plans to become one of the thousands of people who have experienced the truly one-of-kind experience that only “The Guys” deliver! Their Dueling Pianos show featuring songs from Billy Joel to Britney Spears to Bruno Mars is one of the most sought-after (and SOLD OUT) shows in Wisconsin! You won’t want to miss it!

Visit “The Guys” webpage at NEW Dueling Pianos