press release: Join us on Thursday, February 3 at The Edgewater Hotel for New Faces, New Places for a panel discussion on the importance of the lakes to our downtown and future opportunities to make them even better for our community. After the panel, enjoy a drink and warm up at one of the firepits from 5-6pm.

Panelists:

James Tye – Executive Director and Founder – Clean Lakes Alliance

Amy Supple – Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – Edgewater Hotel Company

Alia Stevenson – Chief Programs Officer – The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness

Jon Warner – Business Development Manager – Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison

Ellie Westman Chin – President and CEO – Destination Madison

Per Public Health Madison Dane County order, everyone is required to wear a face covering or mask in any enclosed space open to the public and will be enforced at all indoor DMI events, meetings and gatherings. DMI also strongly recommends everyone wear a face covering or mask at outdoor DMI events. In addition, DMI is requiring photo ID and full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to attend in-person. In-person attendees may be subject to present and should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test AND photo ID. Individuals experiencing symptoms of sickness are asked to please not attend in-person.

Presented in conjunction with the Frozen Assets Festival

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, February 5, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, The Edgewater & Lake Mendota

FREE, open to the public.

All Day Events: (Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Pond Hockey with Phi Gamma Delta – Mu Chapter

Snowshoeing, courtesy of Rutabaga Paddlesports

Skydiving ice jump with Seven Hills Skydiving

Mary B. ice boat on display

Slap shot inflatable game, courtesy of Madison Capitols Hockey Team

Science on Ice with the Saturday Science team at the Discovery Building

Learn about animals that live in cold with WI Sea Grant

Learn about freezing cold fluids with the Wonders of Physics

Explore ice cores with UW Center for Limnology

Learn about invisible particles called neutrinos with IceCube

Learn about ice cores with Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey scientists

Scheduled Activities (Saturday):

8 – 9:30 a.m. Check in for Frozen Asset 5K Run/Walk

Check in for Frozen Asset 5K Run/Walk 10 a.m. Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk begins

Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk begins 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Kites on Mendota with Wisconsin Kiter’s Club

All Day Events: (Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Kites on Mendota with Wisconsin Kiter’s Club

About the Festival

Join Clean Lakes Alliance at The Edgewater for the Frozen Assets Festival! We’ll have FREE, family-friendly activities on frozen Lake Mendota! Thank you to our platinum hosting sponsor The Edgewater, and our other sponsors for making this community event possible.

The Frozen Assets Festival will kick off with the 5K Run/Walk, held entirely on the ice in front of The Edgewater. The rest of the day will include family-friendly activities on the ice and The Edgewater Plaza. Events will be determined based on current PHMDC guidelines.

2022 Frozen Assets Festival Daily Events leading up to fest day:

Monday, January 31 – Women in Water and Sustainability panel discussion (virtual & in-person) and networking event. Building off the success of 2020, Clean Lakes Alliance will host a “Women in Water” event featuring a panel of three people. After the event, we will host a cocktail hour for all attendants at The Edgewater. The event will be both virtual and in person.

WOMEN IN WATER REGISTRATION

Tuesday, February 1st – Lake Conversations: Join Clean Lakes Alliance board members from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. for a networking event outside on The Edgewater Plaza. Grab a complimentary hot beverage inside the warming tent and take to the rink for free ice-skating and equipment rentals. Meet and socialize with our Community Board and members of the Yahara CLEAN Compact.

Wednesday, February 2 – Clean Lakes 101 Science Café educational event (virtual & in-person): Clean Lakes Alliance will host its usual Clean Lakes 101 Science Café in the morning with the popular “Love in the Lakes” topic that looks at how fish and plants reproduce in our lakes. The event will be both virtual and in person.

CLEAN LAKES 101 REGISTRATION

Thursday, February 3 – DMI’s New Faces, New Places: From 4-5 p.m., hear a panel of community leaders engage in conversation about the importance of the lakes to the health of the downtown and economy of the city. Register and stay from 5-6 p.m. for a networking event following the presentation.

NEW FACES, NEW PLACES REGISTRATION

Friday, February 4 – Night ICE: Chill out with us on The Edgewater’s Grand Plaza and Ice Rink for this evening, outdoor party. Night Ice 2022 transforms the lakefront property into a winter oasis with an outdoor cocktail bar, DJ, and twinkle lights.