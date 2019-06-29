× Expand The Jimmys (left to right): Chris Sandoval, Jimmy Voegeli, Kevan Feyzi, Pete Ross, Mike Boman, John Wartenweiler, Perry Weber.

press release: Jimmy Voegeli, Steve Jones and the New Glarus Chamber are bringing the New Glarus Blues, Brews & Food Truck Festival back for it’s second year. Madtown Mannish Boys open the day at Noon and at 2 PM is The Jimmys! Then at 4 PM they have Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones and at 6 PM it’s the Braille Blues Daddy himself, Bryan Lee! Wheatbread Johnson appears between acts. New Glarus Brewing Company beers, a fantastic assortment of food trucks and a free festival make this very attractive! The event is free to the public. Jam at Tofflers post fest with Madtown Mannish Boys and more at 8 PM!