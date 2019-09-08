press release: The New Glarus Family Fest is a completely FREE event hosted at the Village Park in New Glarus for the whole family! It is Grace Church’s primary goal that people feel welcome to join in on the fun, music, food, car show and many other activities and entertainment. All you need to do is join us Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 11:30-4pm in the park! Simple as that, no registration or rsvp – it is designed to be as simple as bring yourself, family, friends, and anyone who would enjoy the day’s activities and events. Don’t forget to bring a vehicle for the 12th Annual Car Show.

No trophies or competition, just come and share the beauty of your treasure in the car show, regardless of the degree of restoration, so others can enjoy too! There will be drawings for prizes that are dedicated to car show participants and a second drawing for regular attendees.

There is FREE food (hot dogs, brats, & lemonade) and entertainment for the whole family – so please bring your children or grandchildren to join in with you. Continuous entertainment including David Pendleton – Comedian and Ventriloquist, Knight Illusions – Husband and Wife Dynamic Duo, Band Reeves – Christian Rock/Country Band. Other entertainment for the family includes face painting, petting zoo, corn maze, pony rides, corn box, giant slide, and other bounce house games.

The festival runs from 11:30-4PM on Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at the New Glarus Village Park - 300 Railroad Street, New Glarus, WI 53574

Bring: Antique Cars, Collector Cars, Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Motorcycles, Foreign Cars, Race Cars, Drag Cars, Everything Unique or Unusual. Every kind of vehicle is welcome!

Owners please arrive between 11AM & 12PM if possible.

For more information and the full schedule please visit: http://newglarusfamilyfest. com/ or to confirm a spot for the car show, please call: Greg at 608-938-4553 or email at bowles@tds.net OR Ron at 608-558-2889 or email spiritplus@tds.net

We hope to see you there!