New Glarus Oktoberfest

press release: Free Admission to the festival tent all weekend! Oktoberfest presents many spirited activities and events in downtown New Glarus featuring live music, great food, wagon rides, chainsaw carving, plus plenty of family fun. Live music in festival tent all weekend!

You’re going to want to take Friday off from work for this! We are kicking off Oktoberfest one night earlier!

Thursday, Sept. 21:

7pm – 11pm Audiodrive kicks off Oktoberfest 2017

Big Fondue Pot Free samples of fondue while it lasts.

King and Queen contest at 8:30pm. You could be our Oktoberfest royalty for the weekend! Cash prizes, free beer and food for the King & Queen. Dress in your best Oktoberfest attire and let the people be the judges on best costumes.

Friday, Sept. 22

6pm Beer tent opens; Food stands open; Craft vendors and farmers market open

7:30pm New Glarus Brewery Keg Tapping

8:00pm – Midnight Madison County Band. Hottest Country Band in Wisconsin!

Saturday, Sept. 23

11am Beer tent opens; Craft vendors and farmers market opens; Food stands open

Noon – 3:00pm Howard’s Brass Bavarian Band

1pm – 4pm Chainsaw wood carver

4pm – 7pm WheelHouse Band

7:30pm New Glarus Brewery Keg Tapping

8pm – Midnight Pink Houses

Sunday, Sept. 24

11am Beer tent opens; Food stands open; Craft vendors and farmers market opens

11am – 2pm Kirstie Krause of Thirsty Jones

Noon – TBD Antique tractor pull

3pm – 6pm The Jimmys wrap up our Oktoberfest celebration!