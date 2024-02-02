New Legislation Impacting Wisconsin's Workforce Gap and DACA Recipients

media release: Please join us for an opportunity to learn from legislators about the proposed bipartisan legislation to help address Wisconsin's workforce needs by removing barriers currently in place for DACA recipients.

AB 822 (SB 828) which allows DACA recipients to obtain occupational licenses such as nursing, barbering and real estate had an Executive Committee session on Jan. 25 and passed unanimously with a 9-0 vote. Now we need the Senate to take action and thus each of your participation is crucial to advance this bill.

Also please listen to this piece on WORT 89.9 featuring Amanda Ali and Tony Gonzalez discussing the bills more in detail.

This event is virtual and once you register, you will recieve a Zoom confirmation email. For any questions, please contact WISDOM's Digital Organizer, Amanda Ali, at aali@wisdomwisconsin.org.