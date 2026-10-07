New Morning Nursery School Open House

media release: New Morning Nursery School's Open House is an opportunity to learn about our toddler, preschool, and MMSD 4K programs, explore the classrooms, and meet families and staff. Please come and see the extraordinary community at New Morning! New Morning Nursery School has been a preschool in Madison, WI since organizing as a non-profit parent cooperative in 1972. New Morning offers play-based preschool programs for children 2-6 years of age. We believe that children learn best through play. Our child-centered programs balance the needs and developmental levels of each individual child and group of children, and we’ll work with each child during every stage of growth. No potty training required!

New Morning Nursery School is located on the second floor of Wingra School on the near west side of Madison. Please enter through the Gilmore Street entrance.