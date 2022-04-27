RSVP for New Naturalism: Designing and Planting a Resilient, Ecologically Vibrant Home Garden

press release: In this era of purposeful and thoughtful gardening, planting is a powerful verb. Planting gardens inspired by nature promotes authentic connections with land, environment, and humanity. Kelly will inspire us to deepen our understanding of plants and place in this virtual lecture.

Kelly D. Norris is an award-winning author and plantsman whose work has been featured in The New York Times, Better Homes and Gardens, Martha Stewart Living, Fine Gardening, Garden Design and in numerous television, radio and digital media appearances. His passion for planting at the intersections of horticulture and ecology has culminated in a new book, New Naturalism: Designing and Planting a Resilient, Ecologically Vibrant Home Garden which had its debut in January 2021 from Cool Springs Press.

7 pm, April 28.

Reimagining Beauty: Imagine looking beyond initial aesthetics to assess a garden’s beauty. What if our valuation of beauty included a garden’s ability to support the broader ecosystem? Through working with nature and looking closer at the plant communities, animal communities, and soil organisms in our gardens, we can strengthen biodiversity and increase local ecosystem productivity. Let’s reimagine beauty together. Join us for a 5-part virtual lecture series to learn how inspiring professionals in the gardening community continue to push the bounds of beauty.

Lectures include: 60-minute presentation on ZOOM, followed by 30 minute Q&A with the presenter.

$12 - Olbrich Members; $15 - General Public. Register by the prior day.