N.E.W. Piano Guys

press release: Hilldale is welcoming the community for a free outdoor summer music series! Tunes & Takeout will take place evenings throughout June, July and August, and people are encouraged to grab takeout from any one of the great restaurants at Hilldale, then stay and enjoy free live music from local acts!

More details on the acts can be found here and take out options can be found here.

Locations:

June 27 (5:30-7:30pm on the Green)

July 17 (5:00-7:00pm in the Plaza)

July 18 (5:30-7:30pm on the Green)

August 21 (5:00-7:00pm by the Streetery)

August 22 (5:30-7:30pm in the Plaza)