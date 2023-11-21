New Play Reading

media release: Please come hear an early draft of a new play I'm writing, kindly hosted by Broom Street Theatre. Feedback optional but welcome  

Readers include: Joel Davidson, Bernice Hein, Paul Lorentz, Molly Maslin, Peggy Rosin, Bryan Royston, Brendon Smith, and Martha White.

In the Bible and subsequent re-tellings, Salome was a selfish, spoiled teenager and her mother was the villain of a story that involved a religious visionary, several deaths, and a beheading. My play has no religious figures and no beheading, though it does have violence. It is a drama, not a comedy, but the women are not the bad guys. If you want to know more, come to the reading.

Violence and swearing may make the reading inappropriate for some audiences.

Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
