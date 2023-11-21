New Play Reading

media release: Please come hear an early draft of a new play I'm writing, kindly hosted by Broom Street Theatre. Feedback optional but welcome

Readers include: Joel Davidson, Bernice Hein, Paul Lorentz, Molly Maslin, Peggy Rosin, Bryan Royston, Brendon Smith, and Martha White.

In the Bible and subsequent re-tellings, Salome was a selfish, spoiled teenager and her mother was the villain of a story that involved a religious visionary, several deaths, and a beheading. My play has no religious figures and no beheading, though it does have violence. It is a drama, not a comedy, but the women are not the bad guys. If you want to know more, come to the reading.

Violence and swearing may make the reading inappropriate for some audiences.