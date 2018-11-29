press release: Mills Folly Microcinema will present New Work from Film-Makers' Cooperative, a program from the New York-based distributor of experimental films on Thursday, November 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2021 Winnebago Street. Admission is $5, or free for Arts + Literature Laboratory members. Seating is limited, and doors open at 7:15 p.m.

The Film-Makers' Cooperative (and its parent, the New American Cinema Group, Inc.) was the first artist-run organization devoted to the dissemination of moving image art. Founding members included Jonas Mekas, Shirley Clarke, Andy Warhol, and Jack Smith, who distributed 16mm prints of their films to film societies, museums, and campuses across the country. The Cooperative archive now consists of more than 5,000 films by more than 1,000 media makers working in film and digital video, including Maya Deren, Stan Brakhage, Michael Snow, Carolee Schneemann, and Peggy Ahwesh.

Film-Makers’ Cooperative: New Work 2018 will showcase wide-ranging experimental and short documentary work by both new and long-term FMC members, including Mark Street, M.M. Serra, Janis Crystal Lipzin, Simon Liu, and former UW-Madison Art Department instructor Barbara Lattanzi. The program was curated by Mary Billyou, Carolina Mandia & Courtney Muller for the FMC's New Year New Work 2018 screening.