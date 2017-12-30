New Year Painted Rocks

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Think about how you would like to make 2018 a better year and paint inspirations on a rock. Would you like to reduce your carbon footprint? Bike more? Make a new friend? Give to a food pantry? Go on an adventure? Paint rocks to bring home to inspire you to remember your New Year’s resolutions. Together we will use our imagination, creativity, and fine motor skills to create one of a kind resolution rocks.

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-256-6445
