New Year's Day at the Museum
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: New Year’s Day at the Museum, Wednesday, January 1, 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m., New this year! Madison Children will be OPEN for regular business hours 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. on New Year’s Day. And as it’s also the first Wednesday of the month, we will be open for free from 5–8 p.m. for Free Family Night.
