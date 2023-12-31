New Year's Eve Celebration

media release: The New Year is a symbol of possibility. We wish to change and for our lives to go in a better direction but for that to happen we need to connect with the potential that exists within our minds. As 2023 comes to a close, our thoughts turn to new beginnings and a fresh start.

Within Buddhist meditation we find transformative tools to give greater meaning to our life and the ability to become the person we wish to be: more loving, peaceful, and happier.

In this New Years Eve talk, Gen Kelsang Dorje will explore how we can use Buddhist meditation to set a special intention for the New Year giving us the ability to make the most of 2024. We will then engage in prayers to Arya Tara.

When asked how we can best help the world Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche advised us to pray to Arya Tara, our Blessed Mother.

When we are young, we turn to our worldly mother for help. She protects us from immediate dangers, provides us with all our temporal needs, and guides and encourages us in our learning and personal development. In the same way, during our spiritual growth, we need to turn to our Holy Mother, Tara, for refuge. She protects us from all internal and external dangers, she provides us with all the necessary conditions for our spiritual training, and she guides us and inspires us with her blessings as we progress along the spiritual path.”

–Geshe Kelsang Gyatso