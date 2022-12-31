New Year's Eve Party

media release: Working Draft Beer Company is bringing you 'Boujee Nights' to ring in the new year! A very special bottle release of Boujee Nights our Belgian Golden Strong Ale! This bottle release will only be available in the taproom starting New Year's Eve at 6pm! We're ringing in the new year at midnight Greenwich Mean Time (AKA 6pm Central), with a complimentary toast and sample! Working Draft can be your pre-party spot or the main event for those who would prefer to be sound asleep before the clock strikes 12! (Open until 10 pm).