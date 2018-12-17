NewBridge Madison Q&A Session

press release: Effective January 1, 2019, four Madison nonprofits committed to serving older adults, North/Eastside Senior Coalition, West Madison Senior Center, South Madison Coalition of the Elderly, and East Madison/Monona Coalition of the Aging, will merge and operate under the new name NewBridge Madison. The merger will allow the organizations to consolidate resources and no longer compete for funding. As one entity, all four organizations will continue to offer case management, meal sites, home chore, social opportunities and other services for older adults.

We at NESCO have been talking about this merger for a long time. We have tried to keep our membership up to date as we move towards January. But we would like to offer one more question and answer session!

Monday, December 17, at 10:30a.m., Jim Krueger, Director of NESCO, will be available to discuss this merger and answer questions at Warner Park Community Recreation Center

Come to talk with Jim and then stay for lunch! RSVP for lunch by December 13 by calling 243-5252.