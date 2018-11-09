Newly Nudes

× Expand Madam Lacy

press release: Fifteen of the brightest new stars of the WISCONSIN BURLESQUE are coming together for one single night in Madison. This diverse show is loaded with performers of all ages, shapes, sizes, colors and gender identities the only thing they have in common is that they have all performed in Wisconsin for less than two years. The performance styles range from cosplay, Hip-hop, classic strip tease, singing, campy comedy, sultry tease, chair dances, and much more! Hosted by Madison's own MaMA NoSh*ts!

Staring the Beauty that will Launch your rocket, Claire Moon (Madison)

Featuring:

Madam Lacy (Madison)

Luna Nyx (Madison)

Afrodisiac (Milwaukee)

Also with:

Connie Lingus (Madison)

Lavish Jules (Milwaukee)

Juicy K’Boom (Madison)

Kk Grenade (Beloit)

Aria Forte (Madison)

Montell Infiniti Ross (Milwaukee)

Jane Hustle (Madison)

Male Lificent (Oshkosh)

Amethyst Von Trollenberg (Madison)

Petra Morgan (Madison)