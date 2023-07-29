media release: Shake Rag Alley’s third annual Alley Stage Reading Series highlights the voices of Midwestern writers, focusing on the creative ecosystem of the Driftless Area, and provides a unique opportunity for playwrights to share their works-in-progress and receive valuable feedback with a staged reading and talkback session at the intimate outdoor theater Alley Stage.

Playwrights from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin were invited to submit scripts for consideration. Playwrights, cast members, and musicians receive an honorarium for their participation, and playwrights also enjoy a one-night stay in Shake Rag Alley’s historic Coach House.

The Art Cafe will open at 3 pm with beverages for sale including The Cider Farm's hard cider, Coca-Cola products, and bottled water. The actors will take the stage at 4 pm for the reading and a talkback session. Tickets for each reading are just $5 and can be ordered online or purchased at the door.

July 29: “News for the Deaf Man” by Brian James Polak of Madison

Brian James Polak lives in Madison and is an award-winning playwright born and raised in New Hampshire. His plays have been presented at venues around the country, and have been published by “Smith & Kraus,” “Talon Review,” “Commonplace Books,” “NoPassport Press,” “Next Stage Press,” and “Canyon Voices.” Brian is the producer and host of American Theatre magazine’s “The Subtext,” a podcast about what makes playwrights tick. He earned his MFA in Dramatic Writing from the University of Southern California. The cast for Polak’s play includes Robert Russell of Madison, Nathan Gieseke of Mineral Point, Paul Lorentz of Sun Prairie, with stage directions by Heather Harris of Mineral Point. In “News for the Deaf Man,” having reached rock bottom, Harry reconnects with his estranged artist father. When the old man’s health appears in decline, Harry is caught between cashing in his famous father’s art in order to save himself, and reconciling their long-ago destroyed relationship.