× Expand Cafe Coda owner Hanah Jon Taylor plays outside the Willy Street club.

press release: Cafe CODA is proud to announce its re-opening on June 21, with a great event, socially-distanced seating and outside seating. As this day marks 'Make Music America Day' and Fathers' Day, it is only fitting that our theme addresses the power and influence of both in our lives. However, in these times, we need to acknowledge the meaningfulness and urgency of what and who guides the artistic and cultural awareness of our children.

There should be no doubt that the world, as we have known it for the past 400 years, is about to change. Our opening musical presentation, entitled 'The Next 400', will offer a retrospective of the African American experience, as we reach forward to conquer the challenges of today and tomorrow.

The Next 400 will feature musicians from the Madison community, with special appearances from a number of Chicago-based members of the world renowned Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM). Performers announced so far:

Hanah Jon Taylor (woodwinds), Kirk Brown (piano/keys), Yosef Ben Israel (bass), Meredith Nesbitt (cello), Kevin Carnes (percussion), Rob Dz (spoken word); more guests to be announced.

Your donations at the door or to our GOFUNDME campaign will support CODA's effort to stay alive and help pay the travel expenses of those artists coming from other places to do the gig.

Thanks to all for believing in us.

ALL POWER TO THE PEOPLE!

Donations are welcomed to support live music!

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/CafeCODA

or GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"

https://www.gofundme.com/keep-coda-alive/

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/

Thank you for your continued support of live music!!