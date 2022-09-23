9/23-10/2, Promenade Hall, at 7 pm Friday, 2 & 7 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday. $32-$18.

media release: The power of Madison Ballet is on full display in the company’s return to Promenade Hall after the success of last season’s Turning Pointe. Next Steps, a program built entirely of world premieres, will feature new work by Artistic Director Ja’ Malik and Rehearsal Director Richard Walters. Continuing a commitment to celebrate and present female-identifying choreographers, San Francisco-based Marika Brussel will also present her first new work for Madison Ballet.