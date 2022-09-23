Next Steps

RSVP

9/23-10/2, Promenade Hall, at 7 pm Friday, 2 & 7 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday. $32-$18.

media release: The power of Madison Ballet is on full display in the company’s return to Promenade Hall after the success of last season’s Turning Pointe. Next Steps, a program built entirely of world premieres, will feature new work by Artistic Director Ja’ Malik and Rehearsal Director Richard Walters. Continuing a commitment to celebrate and present female-identifying choreographers, San Francisco-based Marika Brussel will also present her first new work for Madison Ballet.

Info

Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
RSVP
Google Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-23 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-24 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-24 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-24 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-24 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-24 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-25 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-25 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-25 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-30 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-30 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Next Steps - 2022-09-30 19:00:00 ical