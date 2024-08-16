media release: Music Theatre of Madison, a professional musical theater company focusing on the new and different, will celebrate their 18th season with the Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning musical Next to Normal, with music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. The production will run August 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and August 18 at 2:00 p.m. The show will be presented in the Play Circle theater on the second floor of the Memorial Union. Tickets will be available in early July via www.mtmadison.com, by calling 608-265-ARTS, or in person at the Union box office at 800 Langdon Street.

Next to Normal tells the story of Diana Goodman, a housewife who suffers a devastating loss - her son - and copes with his loss in an unhealthy way. Standing by her side is her husband Dan, who does not understand her mental illness struggles but remains loyal. Their daughter, Natalie, is on the verge of a new romance but wants desperately to stop feeling like a shadow in her own home. Full of complex characters and heart-wrenching material, Next to Normal mines the depths of mental illness and grief with complexity, wit, and even humor. The rock and pop score shines as the characters navigate life, love, and what it truly means to be a family.

“Most people have had mental illness touch them in some way, and this piece does a terrific job telling a variety of stories on that front,” says Meghan Randolph, Executive Director of MTM, who will also play Diana. “I rarely cast myself in shows, but I felt strongly that I could bring truth and beauty to the role, “ Randolph said.

Joining Randolph as Diana are MTM favorite Paul Milisch as Dan, Nora Perugini as Natalie, Owen Sehgal as Gabe, Nolan Limones as Henry, and Brandon Aroonsavath as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. The understudy company includes Lindsey Giese, John Beard, Micah Friedman, Craig Seger, and Michael Decker. Next to Normal is directed by Kevin James Sievert and music directed by Zach Busch.

The production is sponsored by Dane Arts, Park Bank, the Wisconsin Arts Board, and Orange Tree Imports.