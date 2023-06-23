7:30 pm on 6/23-24 and 2 pm, 6/25. $25.

media release: KLJ Movement Performance and Dance Company presents Nexus: There's Always Room, a dance production. Nexus is about connection in subtle ways. We invite you to witness the works choreographed by Kyra Johnson and Madalin Berube, featuring Terrianna Bradley, Madalin Berube, Nathan Castor, Janessa Drainville, Kyra Johnson and Aczareyen Lyles.