Niall Horan, Sam Fischer

press release: Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Niall Horan announced the second leg of his upcoming tour. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced summer dates will pick up right after his spring run, starting July 9 in Charlotte, NC including a stop in Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The Honda Civic Tour presents Niall Horan: Nice to Meet Ya Tour marks Horan’s biggest North American tour to date. The tour will also include special guest Sam Fischer on the summer leg.

Niall Horan’s Heartbreak Weather – named as one of the most anticipated albums of 2020 by Rolling Stone – will be released March 13, on Capitol Records. In celebration of the forthcoming release, the Irish artist will perform on NBC’s “TODAY” on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th. During his week-long residency on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Horan announced the summer leg of his North American tour.