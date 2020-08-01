Niall Horan, Sam Fischer
Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
press release: Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Niall Horan announced the second leg of his upcoming tour. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced summer dates will pick up right after his spring run, starting July 9 in Charlotte, NC including a stop in Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
The Honda Civic Tour presents Niall Horan: Nice to Meet Ya Tour marks Horan’s biggest North American tour to date. The tour will also include special guest Sam Fischer on the summer leg.
Niall Horan’s Heartbreak Weather – named as one of the most anticipated albums of 2020 by Rolling Stone – will be released March 13, on Capitol Records. In celebration of the forthcoming release, the Irish artist will perform on NBC’s “TODAY” on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th. During his week-long residency on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Horan announced the summer leg of his North American tour.
Niall Horan has played the world's biggest stages and heard his lyrics screamed back at him. He's smashed Guinness records with his old band and shared Guinness pints with fabulous people. He's even seen dolls made in his own devilishly charming image. But for all of that, this Irish singer, songwriter, and pop star is not immune to love's ups and downs. What's different about Horan is that when he makes a breakup album, he doesn't wallow. He takes the opportunity to revisit the relationship from every angle, stormy lows to sunny highs. The result is Heartbreak Weather, an album that captures the full range of emotions felt as love unfolds and ultimately unravels, set to a fittingly powerful and dynamic soundtrack — a whirlwind of modern pop and nostalgic groove, rambunctious rock and sweeping folk, quiet revelations and shout-along choruses. Alongside the man-about-town mania of "Nice to Meet Ya," breezy but humid hookup anthem "No Judgement," and, yes, the properly heartbroken "Put a Little Love on Me," you'll find a set of songs that ups the energy from 2017's Flicker, tapping influences as wide-ranging as Bruce Springsteen, Arctic Monkeys, and the Weeknd. Recorded in Los Angeles, London, and the Bahamas with an all-star team including Teddy Geiger, Julian Bunetta, Tobias Jesso Jr., Greg Kurstin, Mozella and more, Heartbreak Weather sweeps listeners up and onto a journey where the perspective, emotion, and music are always shifting. Ultimately, the trip is as healing as it is honest-to-god fun — these songs were made for the stage. And as Heartbreak Weather carries us toward clear skies, it is, of course, Horan's emotive voice, rich insight, and vivid storytelling that guide the way. For more information, please visit https://www.niallhoran.