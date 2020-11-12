ONLINE: Nicholas Lemann

press release: Over the last generation, the United States has undergone seismic changes. Stable institutions have given way to frictionless transactions, which are celebrated no matter what collateral damage they generate. The concentration of great wealth has coincided with the fraying of social ties and the rise of inequality. How did all this come about? Nicholas Lemann will appear live on Crowdcast to discuss his new book, Transaction Man, in conversation with Brady Carlson from Wisconsin Public Radio. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-transaction-man. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.