Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Award-winning Broadway, TV, film actor and recording artist Nicholas Rodriguez explores life, love and longing through an intimate evening of love songs, featuring new interpretations of songs from the world of pop, jazz, folk and musical theater. The music of John Denver to Stevie Wonder, Frank Loesser to Joni Mitchell. All is Fair in Love…
Ticket price includes dinner.
