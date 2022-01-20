Nici Peper, Andy Hughes

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: Featuring Nici Peper and Andy Hughes.

Tim Eddy curates this series, throughout this fall and winter, of singer/songwriters from the Driftless Area. Support local artists by joining us for a night of original music with several songwriters, all on the stage together, sharing their music round robin style.

If you would like to take part on stage, please contact Tim Eddy.

No cover, but tips for artists are always welcome.

Info

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Music
608-588-0242
Google Calendar - Nici Peper, Andy Hughes - 2022-01-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nici Peper, Andy Hughes - 2022-01-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nici Peper, Andy Hughes - 2022-01-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nici Peper, Andy Hughes - 2022-01-20 19:30:00 ical