Nick McCullough & Allison McCullough

press release: Join us for a unique opportunity to meet and hear from Nick and Allison McCullough, authors of the new book AMERICAN ROOTS (Timber Press). Take a journey across the US and get a closer look at the gardens that designer Nick McCullough captured on his quest to celebrate the American garden in their beautiful, full-color book. You will explore a selection of gardens created by 20 unique gardeners across our vast land from Big Sur, California to the shores of Rhode Island. Gain inspiration, planting tips, and an expanded notion of what an American garden can be. Olbrich’s very own Director of Horticulture, Jeff Epping, is one of the 20 featured gardeners in AMERICAN ROOTS, so there is sure to be a lively local connection!

Doors open at 5 p.m. for a book signing and cocktail hour in the Bolz Conservatory followed by an engaging lecture by Nick and Allison McCullough beginning at 6:45 p.m.

$46 / $38 member. Online registration closes at noon.

A copy of AMERICAN ROOTS book is included in the fee; cocktails are not included but will be available for purchase.

Award-winning garden designer Nick McCullough has developed a distinctive style he calls Midwest Modern, one that relies on a balance of natural paving and innovative perennial plantings. Based in Ohio, he and his team at McCullough’s Landscape & Nursery create and maintain plant centric gardens in and around the Midwest that are both ecologically sensitive and family-forward. His first book American Roots which he co-authored with his wife Allison and Teresa Woodard has recently been published by Timber Press.

Allison McCullough is a creative whose passions lie in design, art, antiquity and never-ending hunt of a good find. Allison’s early career in the marketing and advertising world gave her invaluable experience to be the creative director / executive at the couple’s award-winning firm based in New Albany, Ohio. While Allison calls herself a gardening novice, she finds that perspective invaluable in bridging the gap between high design and fine gardening. Allison lives with her husband Nick McCullough and their two kids in Columbus, Ohio