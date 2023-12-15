media release: WVMO presents Nick Brown for its folky little holiday party…and you’re invited! Meet local radio celebrities from the “Voice of Monona,” enjoy a beverage, great food and a wonderful band. There might also be some swag in the offing. All for free!

Nick Brown is a singer and songwriter based in Madison, Wisconsin, by way of Michigan, New Hampshire and Texas. The Nick Brown Band formed in 2012 for the release of Brown’s debut solo album “Slow Boat” and has since played some of the largest stages of the Midwest. The band includes Andrew Harrison on electric guitars, Rusty Lee on keyboards, Pat “Log” Logterman on upright bass and Ben Wolf on Drums.