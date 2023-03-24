Nick Cannon's Next Superstar

Showcase with Symba, 24KGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, TraeTwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, Pop Money. $40.50.

media release: TV host, actor, rapper, and comedian, Nick Cannon announced his Next Superstar Tour 2023, a celebratory, empowerment journey for the rising stars of music’s next generation. In partnership with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), the tour will feature three stages of new talent discovery that include a BMAC x Ncredible Next Superstar Grant, a Next Superstar Educational Seminar, and a Next Superstar show with headlining talent performing. The tour will also feature performances by Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, and POP MONEY.

"The Next Superstar Seminar is directly empowering our community by giving the next generation essential tools to elevate themselves. We look to spread knowledge and strategies not only for up and coming Musicians, but aspiring professionals looking to build a career within the many aspects of the Music and Entertainment industry." – Nick Cannon, TV host, actor, rapper, and comedian.

“The Black Music Action Coalition is committed to creating pipelines of access for the next generation of creatives. Nick has proven to be able to identify talent on and off the court and partnering with him and the Ncredible team, as an extension of our overall partnership with Live Nation, will allow us to tap into that energy. The seminars and panel discussions that BMAC will help produce will expose young people to different aspects of this industry. The BMAC x Ncredible SuperStar Grant will not only provide small financial assistance but more importantly the mentorship and community we will build around these young people, is what we’re most excited about.” – Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Co-Founder/Co-Chairman of BMAC.

The BMAC x Ncredible Superstar Grant powered by Live Nation is a grant geared towards the advancement and development of music’s next generation of industry professionals. Grant recipients in every city will be awarded a $5,000 cash award, and an industry mentorship.

To apply visit: BMACOALITION.ORG

Applications close: Tuesday, January 31, 2023