Nick Cave & Bob Faust

press release : June 19 through October 24, 2021

MMoCA is pleased to present the community-based, interactive art project AMENDS, by Chicago-based artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust. The internationally known artists and collaborators created the three-component project in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. The ultimate goal of AMENDS is to lay the groundwork for the eradication of racism.

The project has three interlocking phases, the first of which will begin in late May, before the exhibition opens. The artists and MMoCA invited select state and city community leaders to contribute a letter, a quote, or a note that brings to light their roles in contributing to racism through acknowledgements, confessions, and apologies. These letters will be written by the participants on the State Street facing windows of The Shop, with the artists, at the end of May.

In the second phase, the public will be invited to identify the pieces of themselves that have contributed to holding our society back from genuine equality and equity. Individuals will write their response to the prompt on a yellow ribbon and tie it to the AMENDS clothesline. These responses will be solicited at the Museum and at designated sites within Madison’s communities.

In the third phase, in consultation with the artists, MMoCA will program The Shop space for a series of performances that center Black voices by poets, spoken word artists, dancers, and other creatives, and respond to the words written on the Community Clothesline.

The exhibition will open to the public on Juneteenth (Saturday, June 19), the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States in MMoCA’s new interactive contemporary art space, The Shop. Stay tuned to MMoCA’s social media for further details on each phase of AMENDS.