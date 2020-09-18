Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

press release: Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have added a Milwaukee stop on their Fall 2020 North American tour. AEG Live, Alternative Concert Group and the Miller High Life Theatre present Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at the Miller High Life Theatre on Friday, September 18 at 8:30 PM. Tickets for the Milwaukee date go on sale at 10:00 AM Friday, February 28 at the Miller High Life Theatre box office and Ticketmaster.com. The Miller High Life Theatre is located at 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue (6th & Kilbourn) in downtown Milwaukee; the box office is open 10 AM-5 PM Monday-Friday.