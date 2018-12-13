Nick Hart, Charlie Kojis, Jane Kleven, Cosmo Nokimos, Allie Lindsay, Jake Snell

× Expand Allie Lindsay

press release: Lovable local comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in Madison, as well as some of the best comics from other major cities.

This month's wonderfully hilarious line-up includes:

Cosmo Nomikos

Jane Kleven

Charlie Kojis

and HEADLINER: Nick Hart

And it wouldn't be the same without everyone's favorite multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, who will be back to do his thing-- playing beats and free-styling to kick off a night of incomparable comedy!!

DOORS at 7:30/Show at 8, North Street Cabaret (across from the Tip Top Tavern). $5 cash at door.