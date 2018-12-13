Nick Hart, Charlie Kojis, Jane Kleven, Cosmo Nokimos, Allie Lindsay, Jake Snell
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Allie Lindsay
press release: Lovable local comic, Allie Lindsay, produces and hosts this fantastic stand-up comedy showcase at the sexy North Street Cabaret, which highlights the most talented comics in Madison, as well as some of the best comics from other major cities.
This month's wonderfully hilarious line-up includes:
Jane Kleven
and HEADLINER: Nick Hart
And it wouldn't be the same without everyone's favorite multi-talented comic and musician, Jake Snell, who will be back to do his thing-- playing beats and free-styling to kick off a night of incomparable comedy!!
DOORS at 7:30/Show at 8, North Street Cabaret (across from the Tip Top Tavern). $5 cash at door.