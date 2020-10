Nick Hart, Claire Jolly, Olivia Witt, David Schendlinger

× Expand M.O.D. Media Photography Nick Hart

media release: Come to Robinia Courtyard this Friday for some much-needed laughs! This FREE event is hosted by Madison's Funniest Comic 2016 Nick Hart and features performances by local comedians Claire Jolly, Olivia Witt, and David Schendlinger.

Event starts at 8:30 p.m., 829 E Washington Street, Madison, WI 53703

RSVP on Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/events/ 3424975650951512