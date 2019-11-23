Nick Hart, Cynthia Marie, Rich D'Amore, Craig Smith

press release: Yahara Bay Distillers is bringing comedy back to the Fitchburg and Verona community. On November 23, four local comedians will take the stage in the distillery’s Big Room. Each comic will bring entertainment and laughter to the audience during a one-and-a-half-hour comedy event.

Comedians will take the stage from 8:00PM to 9:30PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg, WI. General seating is free - $10 VIP tickets available. 21+

“With Live Music Fridays already proven a great time at Yahara Bay, we are excited to bring Comedy to Fitch-Rona Saturday nights!” – Nels Forde, GM, Yahara Bay

Originally from upstate South Carolina, Nick Hart has been performing comedy all over the country at clubs, bowling alleys, wine bars and casinos for the past 8 years. Nick was a quarter-finalist at The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in 2011, LaughFest 2014, Cape Fear Comedy Festival 2014 and the winner of the 2017 Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition. He has shared the stage with the likes of Marc Maron, Bobcat Goldthwait, Kyle Kinane and Dave Attell. He combines that southern storytelling tradition with a paranoid eye on society that both grandmas and anarchists alike find endearing and hilarious.

Cynthia Marie began her comedy career in Philadelphia, before she burst onto the Madison comedy scene as a stand-up comedian and show producer. Her comedy explores her heritage, identity, and her many tactics for avoiding humans so she can spend most of the party playing with your dog. She’s performed across the country and has hosted at Skyline Comedy Club on State for Michael Che, Drew Lynch, Brooks Wheelan and Rory Albanese. Cynthia has performed in New York Sketch Fest, Great Spirit Comedy Festival, Del Close Marathon, Black Friday Comedy Marathon and Madison Comedy Week.

Rich D’Amore has performed all over the state and is a regular at Comedy on State in Madison. This year he’s opened for Kyle Kinane, Jon Dore and Rory Scovel. Rich prides himself on finding your smile!

Craig Smith is a comic from Madison born and raised in Chicago. At the age of 20, Craig moved to Madison because he heard they had better jobs. He started on stage with music as ‘Sincere Life’ and performed for 7 years, but his first time doing stand-up was almost 3 years ago. Within that time, he made it to the Top 5 of the Madison’s Funniest Comic 2019 and was chosen this year to be one of the comedians who auditioned for JFL when they stopped in Madison. He has hosted the weekend shows at Comedy on State for Christina P., Chris Distefano and Tone Bell. Craig has performed at numerous local shows throughout Wisconsin including the Milwaukee Comedy Festival.